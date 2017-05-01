SHOCK on RAILA ODINGA as MARTHA KARUA exposes him badly – You are a liar and conman

Wednesday May 24, 2017 - NARC Kenya Leader, Martha Karua, has gone berserk on National Super Alliance (NASA) Presidential candidate, Raila Odinga, accusing him of peddling lies to Kenyans with his 10 million plus votes victory slogan.





Speaking on Wednesday , Karua, who ditched the Opposition to support President Uhuru Kenyatta’s re-election bid in August as she angles to clinch the Kirinyaga gubernatorial seat, dismissed as false a claim by Raila Odinga’s NASA that it controls 10 million voters countrywide.





She urged Kenyans not to fall for Raila Odinga’s cheap propaganda and lies saying only..



