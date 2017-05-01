SHOCK on RAILA ODINGA as Busia elders ‘chase him away like stray dog - UHURU celebrates

Tuesday May 9, 2017 - Former Prime Minister and National Super Alliance (NASA) Presidential candidate, Raila Odinga, has been gagged from meddling in Busia politics.





This follows the bungled ODM nominations in the County that saw Raila Odinga and his team allegedly rig Funyula MP, Paul Otuoma, in favor of Governor Sospeter Ojaamong for the Busia gubernatorial contest.





Speaking yesterday, the Busia Council of Elders warned Raila Odinga against meddling in county politics for his own good as they threatened to...



