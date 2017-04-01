SHOCK as reversing driver runs over woman in a Nairobi street! Caught on camera

This chilling footage of a driver inadvertently running over a pedestrian in a Nairobi sidewalk has shocked many.





From the footage, the driver of the red car begun backing up to the parking spot but lost control and run over the poor lady seated on the pavement.





In what looks like a scene from a horror movie, the car further drags the woman and smashes her on the wall of the adjacent building.





The driver can be seen getting out and looks disoriented after seeing what she had just done.





Watch the video below.



