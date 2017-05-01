SHOCK as MUTUTHO exposes UHURU’s family for minting billion from unga crisis! They created the shortage

Thursday May 18, 2017 - Former NACADA Chairman, John Mututho, has blamed President Uhuru Kenyatta and his family for the unga crisis in Kenya.





Speaking to journalists in Naivasha days after failing to clinch the Jubilee Party ticket for the Nakuru gubernatorial seat, Mututho accused Uhuru and his Jubilee Government of being behind the maize crisis in the country.





Mututho claimed that Uhuru and his Jubilee Government had colluded with five top families and cartels to create an artificial maize shortage in the country in order to mint billions from poor Kenyans through importation of maize to allegedly bring down the cost of maize flour.





“The five are..



