SHOCK as man slashes his wife and son in Nyeri over the high price of maize flour.

Monday, May 15, 2017 - An argument over the price of maize flour ended badly after a man slashed his wife and son in Nyeri.





The 24-year old man is said to have attacked his wife, Mercy Njeri, and his son accusing her of spending too much money on maize flour.





The incident happened on Sunday at Ruring’u in Nyeri and the man has surrendered himself at Nyeri Central Police Station.





The woman and the son are recuperating at Consolata Mathari Hospital.





The price of maize meal has shot through the roof with 2kg of Unga retailing at over Sh160 which is out of reach for many Kenyans who live under a dollar a day.





The Kenyan DAILY POST.