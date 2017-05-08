SHOCK as baby is thrown out of moving car on Lang’ata Road - Parents be careful! LOOK

Monday, May 8, 2017 - Did you know if you are involved in a collision and you are not wearing a seatbelt you are 18 times more likely to die than someone who does wear a seatbelt?





Seatbelts save lives because they stop a person from being ejected from the car and they spread the impact force over a greater area of the body.





Kids are also required to be in their car seats whenever in the car and…



