This is a Kenyan primary school in Kenya-Rift valley, the backyard of one of the Jubilee Principals and Deputy President of Kenya.





As you can see, the young gir l is setting her seat ready for class. And below, she is seated together with her classmates, learning, acquiring the skills that she hopes will one day lift her and her family out of poverty.





Five years ago, Uhuru and Ruto promised to invest in education: pay teachers, build classroom for children like her, connect their school to Electricity, and giving them laptops among many things.





As you can see, nothing has changed for her and her classmates. They still have no classroom or desks.





Uhuru and Jubilee went on to win the elections of 2013, her parents probably voting for Uhuru in the hope that the education conditions of her daughter will be improved.





Today, Uhuru and Jubilee are looking to deceive another section of Kenyans: the parents of those students in high school. By lying to them that should they vote for Jubilee, Secondary education will be free, Uhuru and Ruto hopes to ride their lies to Statehouse again, where once there, they will award their sisters tenders to supply metal containers to fraudulently rob Kenyans, as the parents who voted for them are..



