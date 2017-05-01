SHAME on UHURU as Nyandarua Women Rep buys certificate for 20 million! Bribes TUJU’s team.

Sunday May 14, 2017 - Chaos and pandemonium rocked Nyandarua County on Saturday after Jubilee Party leaders issued a nomination certificate to Nyandarua Women Representative, Wanjiku Muhia, despite being trounced badly by Faith Gitau during JP nominations, two weeks ago.





During the nominations, Gitau garnered 124,345 votes against Muhia’s 70,563 votes.





But during the issuance of nominations certificates at Jubilee headquarters in Nairobi, Jubilee party leaders issued Muhia with the certificate instead of Gitau.





The move exasperated Nyandarua residents who took to...



