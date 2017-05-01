SHAME! Look at houses meant for prison wardens in Kiambu, this is totally unacceptable (PHOTOs)

These are Prison Warden houses in Kiambu. This is the pathetic state which Isaya Osugo has not helped change. What is this man doing heading Prison when he can't ensure that the people who are doing the hard work in Prisons are living in dignified places?





Why is Isaya Osugo still Prison boss? Bwana Uhuru Kenyatta if someone can't drive change, he needs to be fired immediately whether he comes from where I come from or not.





Everyone of the government officials must be in sync.





This shouldn't be condoned anywhere.





See photos in the next page



