SHAME as RAILA’s friend, NYONG’O, sleeps in the middle of an interview, Should he just quit politics?Editor's Choice, Entertainment News, Gossip and Drama, News 05:15
Aspiring Kisumu Governor, Anyang Nyong’o, shocked journalists in Kisumu when he fell asleep in the middle of an interview.
The aging politician who seems to have run out of energy, was being interviewed by local journalists when the incident happened.
The journalists had a hard time interviewing Anyang Nyong’o because he looked tired and confused.
The interview had to..
Page 1 2