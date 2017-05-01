SHAME as RAILA’s friend, NYONG’O, sleeps in the middle of an interview, Should he just quit politics?00:00
...last for close to 30 minutes because it was supposed to be aired on TV and radio as a feature story.
He was being interviewed on the manifesto he has for Kisumu County.
Anyang Nyong’o was born in 1945.
He has been criticized for clinging to power despite being too old and running out of energy.
But the old man is not ready to retire from politics and let the young generation take over.
The Kenyan DAILY POST
Page 1 2