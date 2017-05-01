Sh 221 Million Sports Pesa jackpot winner ABISAI rolls like a king in Paris, Watch VIDEO.Editor's Choice, Entertainment News, Featured Articles, Videos 07:52
Monday, 15 May 2017 - The guy who won Sh 221 Million Sports-Pesa jackpot is currently in Paris, France, living the good life.
A video that has surfaced online shows him cruising in a speed-boat and it is clear life is good to him.
As you complain of high prices of Unga and other commodities, this guy is rolling big in Paris.
Watch video.
The Kenyan DAILY POST