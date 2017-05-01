Serious! See what MUNG’ARO is planning to do to KINGI’s house using UHURU’s powers if he wins

Sunday May 21, 2017 - Kilifi North Member of Parliament, Gideon Mung’aro, has sent a chilling warning to Governor Amason Kingi, telling him to enjoy the little time he has left in his house because he will sell it if he wins.





Speaking yesterday, Mung’aro, who is eying to unseat Kingi as the Kilifi Governor using President Uhuru Kenyatta’s Jubilee Party ticket come August, exuded confidence that he..



