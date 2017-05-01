See what RAILA’s MCAs are doing with our money as poor Kenyans go hungry without food

Thursday May 18, 2017 - Barely a week after concluding a study tour in Rwanda that consumed millions of taxpayers’ money, some members of the Kisumu County Assembly are set for another study, this time in Malaysia.





The MCAs will leave the country for Malaysia on Friday at the expense of the poor taxpayers.





According to the Assembly’s Clerk, Ben Opiyo and Leader of Majority, Fanuel Aim, the Malaysian trip had been planned alongside the five-day tour of Rwanda, which involved 12 MCAs and 6 Assembly staff.





This comes even as some MCAs complained of..



