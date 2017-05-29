See what cops found after killing a Gaza female gangster over the weekend(PHOTOs).

Monday, 29 May 2017 -Another pretty lady who was part of the dreaded Gaza criminal gang that operates in Kayole was shot dead on Sunday Afternoon.





The young lady was cornered by under-cover cops in her house together with another male thug who is also part of Gaza gang.





The lady had been warned by the famous cop Hessy to surrender but she bragged how she is untouchable through social media.





She was calling herself the Gaza Empress.





The two thugs who are in their early twenties were killed after a shoot out ensued.





Cops recovered a pistol from the two lethal thugs.



