See what Chinese are forcing SGR staff to do-this is unacceptable (PHOTOs)

Monday, May 29, 2017- The first phase of the much hyped Standard Gauge Railway (SGR) is complete and will be officially commissioned by President Uhuru Kenyatta this week.





The President and top government officials will take a symbolic ride from Mombasa and then it will be open for members of the public.





However, ahead of the official commissioning, it has emerged that the Chinese running the SGR are treating Kenyans with contempt and even forcing the crew to learn Chinese language.





