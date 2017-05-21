See how VICTOR WANYAMA spoiled Kenya’s Sevens Rugby team in London! VIDEO

Sunday, May 21, 2017 - Totenham ace, Victor Wanyama, paid the Kenya Sevens team a courtesy call in their London hotel on Friday and gifted them with a cool Sh200,000 to boost their morale ahead of the IRB London 7s tournament.





A video of the soft spoken midfielder giving the Kenya Sevens team a pep talk has gone viral online.





The Harambee stars captain urged the sevens team to replicate their Singapore heroics and prove that they..



