See how VICTOR WANYAMA spoiled Kenya’s Sevens Rugby team in London! VIDEO

The Kenyan DAILY POST , 10:06

Sunday, May 21, 2017 - Totenham ace, Victor Wanyama, paid the Kenya Sevens team a courtesy call in their London hotel on Friday and gifted them with a cool Sh200,000 to boost their morale ahead of the IRB London 7s tournament.


A video of the soft spoken midfielder giving the Kenya Sevens team a pep talk has gone viral online.

The Harambee stars captain urged the sevens team to replicate their Singapore heroics and prove that they..

Page 1 2

   

Leave a Comment

LATEST KENYAN JOBS AND VACANCIES

Loading...

2012 The Kenyan DAILY POST. All Rights Reserved. - Designed by Denno