See how this famous Hollywood actress celebrated her birthday in Kenya (PHOTOs)

Tuesday, May 23, 2017 - Kenya is slowly but surely regaining its spot as the world’s top tourist destination from the number of A-list celebrities who have visited the country so far.





Actress Maggie Q best known from her role as Nikita in the hit series Nikita is in the country.





She is on a charity mission to raise awareness on elephant conservation.





The actress, who turned 38 on Monday, has been spending time at the David Sheldrick Wildlife Trust.





Check out the photos she posted on IG in the next page .



