See how Sh221m Jackpot winner spent his weekend in FRANCE as you complain about Unga (PHOTOs)

The Kenyan DAILY POST , , 05:39

Monday, May 15, 2017 - Samuel Abisai has started living the life befitting his new status after winning a sh221m jackpot.

The 28-year old jetted out to Paris, France, to unwind and probably plan how to make good use of the windfall.

He was spotted at JKIA on Thursday with mix-masters, DJ Joe Mfalme and Kriss Darlin, and an unnamed friend.

While his destination was unknown, Abisai has…

