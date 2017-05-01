See how scientists are using skin of tilapia fish to treat severe burns (VIDEO)

The Kenyan DAILY POST , , 07:57

Wednesday, May 31, 2017 - Researchers in Brazil are experimenting with a new treatment for severe burns using the skin of tilapia fish.

The tilapia skin is applied directly to the affected area and covered with a bandage.

The bandage is removed after ten days and the tilapia skin is peeled off.

This procedure has shown to speed healing by several days.


Researchers are now looking forward to make it commercially viable.

Watch the video below.

The LINK>>>>

The Kenyan DAILY POST.

   

Leave a Comment

LATEST KENYAN JOBS AND VACANCIES

Loading...

2012 The Kenyan DAILY POST. All Rights Reserved. - Designed by Denno