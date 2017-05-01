See how scientists are using skin of tilapia fish to treat severe burns (VIDEO)

Wednesday, May 31, 2017 - Researchers in Brazil are experimenting with a new treatment for severe burns using the skin of tilapia fish.





The tilapia skin is applied directly to the affected area and covered with a bandage.





The bandage is removed after ten days and the tilapia skin is peeled off.





This procedure has shown to speed healing by several days.





Researchers are now looking forward to make it commercially viable.





Watch the video below.



