See the face of the LADY, who called for the slaughter of KIKUYUs, She is a tribal bigot.

Friday, 19 May 2017 - A post calling for the killing of Kikuyus has gone viral.





A shameless tribal bigot is calling for the slaughter of Kikuyus.





According to her, Kikuyus must be wiped out for Raila to be President.





See the post that has gone viral and photo of the lady who posted that.





She must be arrested.





This is totally unacceptable. See this madness in the next page



