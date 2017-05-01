See the beautiful LADY who was killed and burnt by her boyfriend beyond recognition (PHOTOs).

The Kenyan DAILY POST

Saturday, 13 May 2017 - A South African lady called Karabo Mokoena, who has been missing since 28th of April, was found killed and burnt by her abusive boyfriend.


Her family has been trying to trace her through social media and after a frantic search, her father broke the sad news.

She was killed and burnt by her boyfriend beyond recognition.

Here are..

