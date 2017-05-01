Secretary Job in Kenya (40K)

Secretary

Our client, Campi ya Kanzi is widely recognized as one of the most inspiring and eco-friendly safari experiences in Africa. Situated at the foot of the legendary Chyulu Hills, Ernest Hemingway’s “Green Hills of Africa,” it is a luxury camp offering an incomparable combination of 5-star luxury, first class wilderness adventure and amazing wildlife.

Applications are invited for qualified candidates who are super happy to be living and working in the Bush to apply for the following position.

Responsibilities

Reporting to the Executive Director, Director & Manager, the position holder will undertake the following duties and responsibilities.

· Office administration; Managing staff welfare, receiving calls, updating the masteroll (off, sick, etc) & managing petty cash expenses of Luca Safari.

· Invoices; Printing all PF invoices and filing.

· Payments; Updating invoices once payments are received.

· Flight schedule; Print and save the flights schedule.

· Clients related tasks; Print and file Client Profile).

· Safari coordination; Update the Nairobi office and pilot of any change of schedules in clients’ transfers and/or itineraries and/or flights.

· Clients’ arrival and departure related tasks; Preparing fee tickets and registrations card.

· Other duties, Performing duties assigned to the store keeper when he is off duty.

Qualifications

· Knowledgeable in secretarial duties and office management.

· Minimum Diploma in secretarial studies, business management or equivalent.

· Minimum 2 Years experience in the same or similar business establishment.

Personal skills and attributes required

· A very well organized, neat and orderly individual

· A gentle host

· Excellent analytical skills

· Good Interpersonal skills.

· Attention to details.

How to apply

Interested candidates who meet the above criteria should submit their application letter addressed to the Human Resource Manager, together with an updated CV and copies of relevant credentials and three referees.

Send Applications to hr@centrionstaffingsolutions.com

The deadline for submission is by 15 th