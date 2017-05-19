S3XY CIRU MURIUKI forced to parade her LOVER to prove she is not having S£X with LARRY MADOWO (PHOTOs)

Friday, May 19, 2017 - Former Nation FM presenter, Ciru Muriuki, has been forced to flaunt her lover to douse rumours that she is dating NTV journalist, Larry Madowo.





The pair has been co-hosting the popular Friday night show, the Trend, and their onscreen chemistry left tongues wagging.





Ciru seemed to fuel speculation further after sharing a romantic pic of herself and an unidentified man whom netizens swiftly concluded it was Larry.





To put the rumor to bed, Ciru has paraded the lucky guy with the password to her piggy bank.





She posted: “OK guys. Everyone chill. This here is bae..who looks NOTHING like @larrymadowo . Now can we all just calm down?”





