RUTO’s career is over as MOI organizes secret meeting with UHURU to finish him - He won’t attend

Tuesday May 30, 2017 - Baringo Senator Gideon Moi has expressed concerns over persistent insecurity in the County despite heavy presence of security officers.





Addressing residents in Kabarnet town, Gideon, who is also the chairman of KANU, challenged President Uhuru Kenyatta and his administration to up the game and assure the people of Baringo of their safety and security.





He vowed to organize a meeting with President Uhuru Kenyatta and security chiefs to discuss the way forward on matters security in the region.





However, he said he would not expect Deputy President William Ruto in the..



