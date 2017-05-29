RUTO’s career is over and headed for a humiliating defeat-See who has ditched him for JUBILEE

Monday May 29, 2017

-Bomet Governor Isaac Ruto has suffered a severe blow in his bid to wrestle Jubilee in Rift Valley in favour of former Prime Minister Raila Odinga’s National Super Alliance (NASA) ahead of the August 8th General Election.





This is after his point man in Bomet ditched his Chama Cha Mashinani for Uhuru/Ruto’s Jubilee.





Bernard Sawek, who was spearheading CCM campaigns in Chepalungu and the larger Bomet County, decamped to Jubilee, saying he was joining a winning team.





He said CCM and NASA had no traction in Rift Valley and that they will lose terribly to Jubilee which is why he could not stay with the losing team.





Sawek also exuded confidence that Jubilee aspirant Joyce Laboso would trounce Isaac Ruto for the Bomet Governorship in August.





He as received by Jubilee interim officials led by chairman Bernard Mutai.



