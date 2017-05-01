RUTO mocks suffering Kenyans as he engages in Ugali politics - See what he told RAILA

Saturday May 13, 2017 - Deputy President William Ruto has termed the current food crisis as temporary and assured Kenyans that he, and President Uhuru Kenyatta, are working day and night to bring down the price of unga.





Speaking in Migori County yesterday, Ruto said the Government had imported maize from Mexico to mitigate the crisis and that very soon the prices of unga will come down.





“We are handling the issue and the situation will normalize within the next one month,” Ruto said.





At the same time, the Deputy President castigated former Prime Minister Raila Odinga and..



