RUTO lands UHURU in trouble with KALENJINs over Mau - Jubilee may lose Rift Valley votes

Deputy President William Ruto is in deep trouble with Kalenjins following his declaration that the Jubilee Government had lifted the 15-years caveat on Mau Forest.





Rift Valley leaders led by Bomet Governor Isaac Ruto, who is also the Chama Cha Mashinani (CCM) Party leader and member of National Super Alliance (NASA) Pentagon, and Narok North MP, Moitalel Ole Kenta, accused Ruto of capitalizing on Mau evictions and resettlement to secure the Kipsigis votes.





“When the DP tells the families that the caveat has been lifted by the Government, he should state whether the order has been publicized in the Kenyan Gazette to legalize it and when that was done,” Ruto said.





The Bomet Governor accused Ruto of handling the emotive Mau Forest matter very causally and urged Kipsigis and entire Kalenjin community not to fall for Jubilee’s dirty tricks to win their votes.





“Affected families want to know whether their title deeds have been validated. If they can use them to borrow money from banks and if they can go ahead and develop their farms without fear of being kicked out by security officers, not the koneke business that the DP is doing,” he stated.





