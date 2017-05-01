RUTO is my friend despite abusing me every day, we are good buddies - RAILA ODINGA says.

Monday May 8, 2017 - National Super Alliance (NASA) Presidential candidate, Raila Odinga, has said he has a ‘cordial’ working relationship with Deputy President William Ruto despite his daily abuses.





Ruto has been constantly abusing Raila Odinga terming him as an octogenarian who has nothing to offer Kenyans.





But appearing on Citizen TV last week, Raila defended Ruto saying he was at liberty to criticize him.





“I am not in...



