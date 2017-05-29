RUTO is JUDAS ISCARIOT – JUBILEE MP says and exposes him badly

Monday May 29, 2017- A vocal Jubilee Party lawmaker has accused Deputy President William Ruto of betraying him during the concluded Jubilee Party nominations.





Addressing the press in Eldoret on Sunday, Cherangany MP, Wesley Korir, claimed that Ruto presided over flawed nominations adding that he didn't give their supporters a chance to choose their preferred candidates.





Korir said the DP duped Kalenjin leaders in joining Jubilee Party only to dump them during the primaries, he thus likened Ruto to the biblical Judas Iscariot.





“In 2013 I joined Parliament as an independent candidate, but there is one Judas Iscariot who kissed me, lied to me and later betrayed and crucified me publicly,” Korir said.





Korir lost the nominations to State House political adviser Joshua Kuttuny.





The MP, who is a renowned marathoner, said he will still vie as an independent candidate because the Jubilee Party primaries were not free and fair.





“Ruto took charge of the Jubilee primaries at the party headquarters and whenever we tried to complain about the flaws during the nominations, we were ignored,” he said.



