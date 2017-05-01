RUTO indirectly confirms that he grabbed an IDP’s land as he withdraws his appeal application

Thursday May 11, 2017 - Deputy President William Ruto has withdrawn his appeal against a High Court decision requiring him to pay Adrian Muteshi, an IDP, a sum of sh5 million for illegally grabbing his land.





Ruto informed the court yesterday that he would no longer pursue his appeal against the poor IDP.





He also said that he would abide by the court ruling to pay him the sh5 million as ordered by...



