RUTO booed and heckled in Mombasa again as rowdy youth force him to cut short his speech - LOOK!

..campaign for Jubilee and President Uhuru Kenyatta’s re-election bid.





However, the chants grew louder and the crowd was getting agitated, forcing the Deputy President to cut short his speech on politics and focus on the unga issue.





Ruto absolved the Jubilee administration from blame for the high cost of unga and instead blamed the County Governments for the shortage of maize in the country saying that agriculture was a devolved function.





“County Governments have failed and we have been forced as Jubilee Government to continue supporting agriculture by offering subsidized seeds and fertilizers,” Ruto said.





