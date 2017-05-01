Ruthless KIKUYU LADY beats up two men outside a popular bar in Nairobi! VIDEO:

Thursday, May 18, 2017 - This video of lady roughing up two men outside Reke Marie Bar in River Road for allegedly stealing her phone has left tongues wagging.





From the undated video, the ruthless lady held the two men by their collars and manhandled them while demanding they produce her phone.





The clearly embarrassed men did not try to fight back as the crowd that had milled around the scene enjoyed the drama.





Some people can be heard mocking the two men for letting a lady manhandle them but nobody tried to help them resolve the issue.





Watch the video below.



