Runyenjes MP, CECILY MBARIRE, caught P@NT$ down in a Nairobi hotel, See who she was having S£X with.00:00
..the Principal Secretary have been the main talk along corridors of Parliament.
We are informed that the Principal Secretary is not happy after their illicit love affair came to the light.
He has lately been avoiding her like plague.
Mbarire has been married since 2007 to Denis Apaa who hails from Western.
Her randy behaviours are well known within political circles.
The Kenyan DAILY POST
Page 1 2