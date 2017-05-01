Revolution! RAILA ODINGA may get all votes in Baringo and this is why - KALONZO in the mix

Friday May 26, 2017 - National Super Alliance (NASA) was on a vote hunting mission in Baringo yesterday where leaders rallied locals to reject the current Jubilee administration and vote for NASA for real transformation.





Speaking at the rally, Raila asked residents to vote for him in August, saying President Uhuru Kenyatta and his Deputy, William Ruto, have failed them.





“Jubilee Government has proved it cannot take..



