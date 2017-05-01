Revenge served cold! Jubilee Governor fires over 1, 200 employees after losing in the nominations

Thursday May 25, 2017 - A Jubilee Governor went berserk on Wednesday and fired more than 1, 200 County employees as revenge after losing terribly in the recent Jubilee nominations.


Through his County Secretary, Francis Ominde, Nandi Governor Cleopas Lagat sacked the employees claiming that they were in office illegally.

He directed the County Administration to release the staff on grounds that they were...

