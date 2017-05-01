Revenge as NASA losers vow to teach RAILA and KALONZO a lesson over EALA nominations

..Deputy Minority Leader Jakoyo Midiwo, said they will move to block the nomination of ODM’s National Elections Board Chairperson, Judy Pareno, to EALA.





They accused her of presiding over their downfall in the primaries.





They swore that they will make her pay dearly for what she has done to them.





On their part, the Wiper losers have vowed to block the nomination of Kalonzo Musyoka’s son, Kennedy, to EALA accusing the former VP of influencing their fall in the primaries.





The Kenyan DAILY POST



