Religious sects in Nyanza support UHURU/ RUTO’s re-election - RAILA has done nothing.

A section of traditional religious sects from Nyanza have vowed to support President Uhuru Kenyatta’s re-election saying he is a development oriented leader.





The sects led by Nomiya Faith Churches whose origin is Luo Nyanza have decided to back Uhuru’s re-election in August.





Led by their archbishop, Caleb Olali, who visited President Kenyatta at State House, Nairobi, in April, the leaders said they will support President Uhuru Kenyatta in August.





The sect said Uhuru has developed Nyanza unlike NASA presidential candidate, Raila Odinga, who only knows how to sleep in the streets in Nairobi.





This is a boost for Jubilee which is seeking to have a share of NASA votes in its strongholds. The targeted areas are Western Kenya, Nyanza, Coastal region and Eastern Kenya.





However, some church members have downplayed the endorsement of Uhuru saying their leader visited State House on his own capacity but not as the representative of the church.





The Kenyan DAILY POST