Relationship Goals!! This lovely couple working out will make you fall in love (VIDEO)Editor's Choice, Lifestyle, Videos 15:08
Sunday, May 28, 2017 - Love is a beautiful thing and when two people with similar interests fall in love, it is the best thing ever.
This video of a couple working out will melt your heart.
Besides getting in shape, they are also bonding - talk about killing two birds with one stone.
They have also proven that one doesn’t have to go to the gym to work out. With a little creativity you can work out from anywhere.
Watch the video below.
The Kenyan DAILY POST.