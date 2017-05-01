Relationship Goals!! This lovely couple working out will make you fall in love (VIDEO)

The Kenyan DAILY POST , , 15:08

Sunday, May 28, 2017 - Love is a beautiful thing and when two people with similar interests fall in love, it is the best thing ever.

This video of a couple working out will melt your heart.

Besides getting in shape, they are also bonding - talk about killing two birds with one stone.


They have also proven that one doesn’t have to go to the gym to work out. With a little creativity you can work out from anywhere.

Watch the video below.

The LINK>>>>

The Kenyan DAILY POST.

   

Leave a Comment

LATEST KENYAN JOBS AND VACANCIES

Loading...

2012 The Kenyan DAILY POST. All Rights Reserved. - Designed by Denno