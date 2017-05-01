RED ALERT: 8 more police officers killed by AL SHABAAB as UHURU/ RUTO waste time on RAILA

Thursday May 25, 2017 - At least 8 police officers were killed in separate incidents in Mandera and Garissa Counties yesterday when their vehicles were shattered by Improvised Explosive Devices (IEDs) planted by Al Shabaab terrorists.





Five officers died in Simo in Arabia, Mandera, when their vehicle hit an IED and three died in a similar fashion in Loboi, Garissa County.





In yet another incident in Kulan, three police officers escaped death by a whisker after..



