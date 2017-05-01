Recruitment in Kabianga University (Many Jobs)

Senior Technician

Grade10

Ref: UOK/AC/11/05/17

Requirements

· Applicants must have a BS Degree or Higher Diploma in Clinical Medicine or equivalent relevant qualifications from a recognized institution.

· Have successfully worked for at least two (2) years at a recognized University, Research Institution or Hospital.

· Possess a valid practice licence

· Registered by the Clinical Officers Council

· Teaching experience and evidence of attendance and contribution at learned conferences, seminars or workshops will be an added advantage

Assistant Structural Engineer

Grade 11

Ref: UOK/PRD/01/05/17

Appointment to this position will be on a three (3) years performance based contract renewable on mutual understandin

Requirements

· University degree in civil/structural engineering from the University of Nairobi or any other recognized University.





Procurement Officer

Grade 12

Ref: UOK/ADM/03/05/17

Requirements

· Masters Degree in Purchasing/ Supply Management or its equivalent

· Bachelors Degree in Purchasing /Supply Management or its equivalent

· A Diploma in Supplies Management from a recognized institution

· Minimum eight (8) years cumulative working experience in procurement and supplies

· Must be a member of a relevant professional body

· Must be conversant with Public Procurement Procedures

· Must be computer literate





Ambulance Driver

Grade 3/4

Ref: UOK/ADM/02/05/17

Requirements

· KCSE, mean grade D (plain) and abov

· A clean valid driving license class A/B/C/E with PSV endorsement.

· Certificate of good conduct.

· Basic first aid training

· Occupational trade test III or equivalent.

· Minimum 5 years experience

· Motor Vehicle mechanics trade test III will be an added advantage





Driver II

Grade 3/4

Ref: UOK/ADM/01/05/17

Requirements

How to Apply

Ten(10) copies of applications should be submitted together with an updated Curriculum Vitae giving details of the applicant; age, marital status, academic and professional qualification, working experience, present post and salary, telephone contact, email address, names and referees plus copies of the certificates and testimonials.

The reference number of the position applied should be clearly indicate

All applications to be addressed to:

Deputy Vice ¬Chancellor (Administration & Finance)

University of Kabianga

P. O. BOX 2030 ¬ 20200

KERICHO

So as to reach him not later than Friday 9th June, 2017.

Applicants are advised to contact their referees and request them to send their letters of reference to the above address. The referees should write and send their recommendations, under sealed envelopes within three weeks from the date of the advertisement.