Records Assistant Job in Kenya (19K)

Records Assistant 3

JG “H”

Salary Info: Basic Salary – 19,323; House Allowance – 4,500; Commuter Allowance – 4,000

Applications are invited from qualified persons for the above vacant position. Job Description 10.

Duties and Responsibilities

· Filing and marking letters for action

· Updating and maintaining up to date file movement records

· Ensuring security of files and documents

· Ensuring receipt and proper dispatch of mails and maintaining related registers

Requirements

· A Certificate in any of the following disciplines; – Records Management, Information Management, Library

· Science or its equivalent qualification from a recognized institution.

· Proficiency in computer application skills.

How to Apply

All applicants should attach copies of current clearances from CID, HELB, KRA, EACC and from any of the Credit Reference Bureaus to their application. Applications in a sealed envelope together with the detailed curriculum vitae, copies of academic and professional certificates, national identity card, testimonials, clearances and any other relevant supporting documents clearly marked the post applied for on the right hand side of the envelope should be addressed to:

THE CLERK COUNTY ASSEMBLY OF NYERI

P.O. BOX 162-10100

NYERI

So as to be received on or before Wednesday 7th June, 2017.

All the positions are on Permanent and Pensionable terms. Only qualified and shortlisted candidates shall be contacted.