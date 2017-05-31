Receptionist Jobs in Kenya

The Kenyan DAILY POST 04:33

Receptionist
A newly refurbished small-sized Hotel in Katito Market, Kisumu County focusing on local travelers and conferencing is recruiting for various positions.
Greet, register, and assign rooms to guests, handle bookings, operate switchboard, ensure cleanliness, process payments.

Qualifications

Experience as a receptionist in a hotel.

How to apply
Qualified applicants to submit their applications indicating current and expected salary to info@trianglepalm.co.ke. Deadline is Wednesday 31st May 2017.

   

Leave a Comment

LATEST KENYAN JOBS AND VACANCIES

Loading...

2012 The Kenyan DAILY POST. All Rights Reserved. - Designed by Denno