Receptionist Jobs in Kenya

Receptionist

A newly refurbished small-sized Hotel in Katito Market, Kisumu County focusing on local travelers and conferencing is recruiting for various positions.

Greet, register, and assign rooms to guests, handle bookings, operate switchboard, ensure cleanliness, process payments.

Qualifications

Experience as a receptionist in a hotel.

How to apply

Qualified applicants to submit their applications indicating current and expected salary to info@trianglepalm.co.ke