Receptionist Jobs in Kenya

Receptionist Jobs in KenyaJobs and Careers 04:33
A newly refurbished small-sized Hotel in Katito Market, Kisumu County focusing on local travelers and conferencing is recruiting for various positions.
Greet, register, and assign rooms to guests, handle bookings, operate switchboard, ensure cleanliness, process payments.
Qualifications
Experience as
a receptionist in a hotel.
How to applyQualified applicants to submit their applications indicating current and expected salary to info@trianglepalm.co.ke. Deadline is Wednesday 31st May 2017.