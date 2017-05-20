Receptionist / Front Office Administrator Job in Kenya

Chebu Healthcare Services is a growing health facility located in Juja – Kiambu County and offers outpatient clinic consultations and pharmacy services.

As we strive to accomplish our vision, we are in search of qualified individuals to fill the following role:

Job Title: Receptionist / Front Office Administrator

Job Type: Full-time

Duties and Responsibilities

· Welcome clients and potential clients in a professional manner

· Receive and screen phone calls delivering excellent customer service always

· Respond to all inquiries in a professional and courteous manner, in person, on the telephone or via e-mail

· Communicate and coordinate with management on customer inquiries and ensure timely resolution for same

· Fulfill all reasonable requests from clients and ensure their satisfaction

· Report any maintenance issues immediately to line manager, including all furniture, fittings and equipment

· Provide daily and monthly reports as required

· Carry out instructions given by the management team

· Contribute to team effort by accomplishing related tasks as required

· Provide administrative support and assistance when required

· Maintain office filing and storage systems

· Update and maintain databases such as mailing lists, contact lists and client information for quick and easy retrieval when required

· Maintain safe and clean reception area always

· Process payments

Requirements

· Certificate or diploma in customer service /front office/ secretarial or related course

· A minimum of 2 years’ relevant experience

· Competent in Microsoft Word, Excel, PowerPoint and Outlook

· Good communication and listening skills

· Demonstrate commitment to excellent customer service

· Composed when working under pressure

· Willingness to learn

· Be confident and self-motivated

· Excellent planning and organizational ability and strong attention to detail

· Well-developed written and verbal communication

· Maintain professionalism always

Preferred skills

· Basic First Aid Skills

Required information

· State Gross Salary expectation in the application

· Attach certificates and testimonials