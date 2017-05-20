Receptionist / Front Office Administrator Job in Kenya

Receptionist / Front Office Administrator Job in KenyaJobs and Careers 04:32
Chebu Healthcare Services is a growing health facility located in Juja – Kiambu County and offers outpatient clinic consultations and pharmacy services.
As we strive to accomplish our vision, we are in search of qualified individuals to fill the following role:
Job Title: Receptionist / Front Office Administrator
Job Type: Full-time
Duties and Responsibilities
· Welcome clients and potential clients in a professional manner
· Receive and screen phone calls delivering excellent customer service always
· Respond to all inquiries in a professional and courteous manner, in person, on the telephone or via e-mail
· Communicate and coordinate with management on customer inquiries and ensure timely resolution for same
· Fulfill all reasonable requests from clients and ensure their satisfaction
· Report any maintenance issues immediately to line manager, including all furniture, fittings and equipment
· Provide daily and monthly reports as required
· Carry out instructions given by the management team
· Contribute to team effort by accomplishing related tasks as required
· Provide administrative support and assistance when required
· Maintain office filing and storage systems
· Update and maintain databases such as mailing lists, contact lists and client information for quick and easy retrieval when required
· Maintain safe and clean reception area always
· Process payments
Requirements
· Certificate or diploma in customer service /front office/ secretarial or related course
· A minimum of 2 years’ relevant experience
· Competent in Microsoft Word, Excel, PowerPoint and Outlook
· Good communication and listening skills
· Demonstrate commitment to excellent customer service
· Composed when working under pressure
· Willingness to learn
· Be confident and self-motivated
· Excellent planning and organizational ability and strong attention to detail
· Well-developed written and verbal communication
· Maintain professionalism always
Preferred skills
· Basic First Aid Skills
Required information
· State Gross Salary expectation in the application
· Attach certificates and testimonials
Interested candidates should send their applications to Receptionist20170510@Chebupharma.com by 5pm on 20th May 2017