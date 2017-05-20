Receptionist / Front Office Administrator Job in Kenya

Chebu Healthcare Services is a growing health facility located in Juja – Kiambu County and offers outpatient clinic consultations and pharmacy services.
As we strive to accomplish our vision, we are in search of qualified individuals to fill the following role:
Job Title: Receptionist / Front Office Administrator
Job Type: Full-time
Duties and Responsibilities
·         Welcome clients and potential clients in a professional manner
·         Receive and screen phone calls delivering excellent customer service always
·         Respond to all inquiries in a professional and courteous manner, in person, on the telephone or via e-mail
·         Communicate and coordinate with management on customer inquiries and ensure timely resolution for same
·         Fulfill all reasonable requests from clients and ensure their satisfaction
·         Report any maintenance issues immediately to line manager, including all furniture, fittings and equipment
·         Provide daily and monthly reports as required
·         Carry out instructions given by the management team
·         Contribute to team effort by accomplishing related tasks as required
·         Provide administrative support and assistance when required
·         Maintain office filing and storage systems
·         Update and maintain databases such as mailing lists, contact lists and client information for quick and easy retrieval when required
·         Maintain safe and clean reception area always
·         Process payments
Requirements
·         Certificate or diploma in customer service /front office/ secretarial or related course
·         A minimum of 2 years’ relevant experience
·         Competent in Microsoft Word, Excel, PowerPoint and Outlook
·         Good communication and listening skills
·         Demonstrate commitment to excellent customer service
·         Composed when working under pressure
·         Willingness to learn
·         Be confident and self-motivated
·         Excellent planning and organizational ability and strong attention to detail
·         Well-developed written and verbal communication
·         Maintain professionalism always
Preferred skills
·         Basic First Aid Skills
Required information
·         State Gross Salary expectation in the application
·         Attach certificates and testimonials

Interested candidates should send their applications to Receptionist20170510@Chebupharma.com by 5pm on 20th May 2017

   

