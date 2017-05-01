Reality dawns on RUTO after ditching Jubilee as RAILA’s ODM warns him never to set foot here

Tuesday May 16, 2017 - Bomet Governor Isaac Ruto has been warned to keep off Narok politics or else he will have Maasais to contend with.





This was revealed by Narok North Member of Parliament, Moitalel Ole Kenta, who recently defected from President Uhuru Kenyatta’s Jubilee to former Prime Minister Raila Odinga’s ODM and NASA.





Speaking yesterday, Kenta dismissed Isaac Ruto, who is a NASA co-principal, for purporting to...



