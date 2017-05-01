Reality dawns on RUTO after ditching Jubilee as RAILA’s ODM warns him never to set foot here

...speak and represent the Maasai in NASA.





He said the community had leaders who can talk directly to NASA Presidential candidate, Raila Odinga.





He noted that as a community, they do not need Isaac Ruto to speak for them because he is not a Maasai but a Kipsigis and concentrate on his community and leave the Maasai community alone.





Kenta also dismissed any negotiations between Isaac Ruto-led Chama Cha Mashinani (CCM) and ODM in Narok County.





“Governor Isaac Ruto should leave Narok County alone and concentrate on delivering the NASA votes from Kericho and Bomet,” Kenta said.





