Rapper KHALIGRAPH JONES’ response when asked about bleaching his skin is unbelievable.

Sunday, May 7, 2017 - Rapper Brian Ouko Omollo better known as Khaligraph Jones has finally responded to claims that he is using skin lightening creams.





The highly rated lyricist left tongues wagging with his latest appearance where he looks lighter than usual.





When asked if it’s true that he has bleached his face during an interview on the Trend on NTV, the rapper said he has not bleached his skin.





He attributed his ‘browner’ look to drinking clean water and avoiding the sun.





Watch the video below.



