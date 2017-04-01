RANGUMA to vie as independent candidate after RAILA rigged him out and preferred NYONG’O.

Kisumu Governor, Jack Ranguma, has said that he will vie as an independent candidate after he was rigged out of ODM nominations by CORD leader, Raila Odinga.





According to ODM’s Elections Board, Ranguma was trounced by Kisumu Senator, Prof Nyongo, who garnered 164,678 votes against Ranguma’s 98,573 votes.





But in a statement posted on his official Facebook page, Ranguma disputed NEB’s announcement saying he won the ODM nominations only to be rigged out by Nyong’o and ODM’s top brass.





“I assured you yesterday that I will be on the ballot on August. You will get another opportunity to express your popular will in an election whose outcome is not predetermined," said Ranguma.





“Our faith is unshakeable. We now begin an unstoppable match, thank you for your support,” Ranguma added.





Both Ranguma and Nyong'o had earlier been declared victors, each given a nominations certificate by the deputy and senior county returning officers respectively.





The Kenyan DAILY POST