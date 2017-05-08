Randy politician loses whooping Sh 2m while b@ng!ng a PR@ST!T#T3 in lodging in Mlolongo

The Kenyan DAILY POST , , , 03:49

Monday, May 8, 2017- A politician known for his s3xu@l escapades is counting his losses after a girl made away with Sh 2m campaign money.

The randy man and the lady are reported to have checked into a popular hotel in Mlolongo on Friday and booked a room.

The politician, who is eyeing a parliamentary seat in Ukambani, was carrying the cash meant for…

Page 1 2

   

Leave a Comment

LATEST KENYAN JOBS AND VACANCIES

Loading...

2012 The Kenyan DAILY POST. All Rights Reserved. - Designed by Denno