Randy PHOTOs of S3XY Rwanda’s female Presidential aspirant circulating online (LOOK)

Sunday, May 7, 2017 - Private pictures of female Rwandan Presidential aspirant, Ms Diane Shima Rwigara, have surfaced online.





The 35-year old has declared her intention to unseat Rwanda strongman, Paul Kagame.





She has accused state operatives of leaking the photos in a smear campaign aimed at assassinating her character.





From the pictures, Ms Diane, whose tycoon father passed away in a motor accident in 2015, is also seen smiling while posing for the photographs on a brown leather sofa seat.





The impact of the photos on her presidential bid remains unknown.





Below is two of the photos showing the presidential hopeful in her birthday suit.