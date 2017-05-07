Randy PHOTOs of S3XY Rwanda’s female Presidential aspirant circulating online (LOOK)Entertainment News, Gossip and Drama, Lifestyle 11:37
Sunday, May 7, 2017 - Private pictures of female Rwandan Presidential aspirant, Ms Diane Shima Rwigara, have surfaced online.
The 35-year old has declared her intention to unseat Rwanda strongman, Paul Kagame.
She has accused state operatives of leaking the photos in a smear campaign aimed at assassinating her character.
From the pictures, Ms Diane, whose tycoon father passed away in a motor accident in 2015, is also seen smiling while posing for the photographs on a brown leather sofa seat.
The impact of the photos on her presidential bid remains unknown.
Below is two of the photos showing the presidential hopeful in her birthday suit.
The Kenyan DAILY POST.